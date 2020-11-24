Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] moved down -4.08: Why It’s Important

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGM] traded at a low on 11/23/20, posting a -4.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.86. The company report on November 20, 2020 that CORRECTION – Allegro MicroSystems Announces Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended September 25, 2020.

–Strong Growth and Solid Operating Results–.

In a release issued under the same headline earlier by Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALGM), please note that the balance sheet line items for Total current liabilities, Related party notes payable, less current portion, Other long-term liabilities and Total liabilities reported incorrect amounts for both the current and prior period. The corrected release follows:.

The market cap for ALGM stock reached $4.09 billion, with 187.27 million shares outstanding and 178.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, ALGM reached a trading volume of 1295361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]?

Needham have made an estimate for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ALGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68.

How has ALGM stock performed recently?

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.29, while it was recorded at 22.15 for the last single week of trading.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.10 and a Gross Margin at +40.17. Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.69.

Return on Total Capital for ALGM is now 9.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.53. Additionally, ALGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.