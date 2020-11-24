Air Industries Group [AIRI] Revenue clocked in at $48.90 million, down -42.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Air Industries Group [AMEX: AIRI] gained 14.66% or 0.17 points to close at $1.33 with a heavy trading volume of 1032731 shares. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Air Industries Group Announces:.

$ 5.6 Million in New Contract Orders for Landing Gear for the E2-D, Advanced Hawkeye.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

$ 4.0 Million in a New Contract for Landing Gear for the F-18 Hornet Fighter Aircraft.

It opened the trading session at $1.15, the shares rose to $1.42 and dropped to $1.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIRI points out that the company has recorded 35.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -121.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 384.29K shares, AIRI reached to a volume of 1032731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Air Industries Group [AIRI]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Air Industries Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Air Industries Group is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for AIRI stock

Air Industries Group [AIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.66. With this latest performance, AIRI shares gained by 27.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.38 for Air Industries Group [AIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1205, while it was recorded at 1.2160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1595 for the last 200 days.

Air Industries Group [AIRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Air Industries Group [AIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.10 and a Gross Margin at +16.75. Air Industries Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.76.

Return on Total Capital for AIRI is now 1.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Air Industries Group [AIRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 302.59. Additionally, AIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Air Industries Group [AIRI] managed to generate an average of -$16,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Air Industries Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Air Industries Group [AIRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Air Industries Group posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIRI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Air Industries Group [AIRI]

There are presently around $3 million, or 23.60% of AIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 879,341, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.10% of the total institutional ownership; ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC, holding 399,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in AIRI stocks shares; and EUBEL BRADY & SUTTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.48 million in AIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Air Industries Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Air Industries Group [AMEX:AIRI] by around 149,527 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 113,155 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,283,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,546,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIRI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,489 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 25,107 shares during the same period.