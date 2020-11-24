Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] is 5.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] loss -4.24% on the last trading session, reaching $64.76 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Minister Guilbeault Announces Final Recipient of the Creative Export Canada Program.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited represents 242.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.66 billion with the latest information. AEM stock price has been found in the range of $64.51 to $67.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 1913056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $95.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 96.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.29. With this latest performance, AEM shares dropped by -18.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.18 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.48, while it was recorded at 68.02 for the last single week of trading, and 66.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.71 and a Gross Margin at +23.67. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.97.

Return on Total Capital for AEM is now 7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.02. Additionally, AEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] managed to generate an average of $56,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to 60.15%.

There are presently around $9,895 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 13,120,922, which is approximately -0.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 11,704,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $757.96 million in AEM stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $613.34 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly -1.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 13,819,159 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 8,795,715 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 130,176,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,791,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,806,007 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 416,464 shares during the same period.