Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] Is Currently 13.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Zymeworks Inc. [NYSE: ZYME] gained 13.64% on the last trading session, reaching $47.16 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Zymeworks Receives Orphan Drug Designation From the European Commission for HER2-Targeted Bispecific Antibody Zanidatamab in Patients With Gastric Cancer.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted Orphan Drug designation for zanidatamab, the company’s investigational HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, in patients with gastric cancer.

“We are encouraged by the European Commission’s and European Medicines Agency’s recognition of the benefit that zanidatamab can provide in the treatment of HER2-expressing gastric cancers as we continue to expand our clinical development globally,” said Diana Hausman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Zymeworks.

Zymeworks Inc. represents 50.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.90 billion with the latest information. ZYME stock price has been found in the range of $41.44 to $48.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 428.06K shares, ZYME reached a trading volume of 1420564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYME shares is $24.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYME stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Zymeworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Zymeworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZYME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zymeworks Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZYME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 75.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.70.

Trading performance analysis for ZYME stock

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.45. With this latest performance, ZYME shares gained by 17.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.42 for Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.11, while it was recorded at 43.16 for the last single week of trading, and 37.25 for the last 200 days.

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] shares currently have an operating margin of -510.08. Zymeworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -492.27.

Return on Total Capital for ZYME is now -69.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.82. Additionally, ZYME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] managed to generate an average of -$568,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Zymeworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zymeworks Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zymeworks Inc. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]

There are presently around $1,638 million, or 78.80% of ZYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYME stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,400,999, which is approximately 22.899% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,422,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.38 million in ZYME stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $159.23 million in ZYME stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zymeworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Zymeworks Inc. [NYSE:ZYME] by around 6,140,917 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 5,684,796 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 22,915,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,741,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYME stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,584,486 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,323,881 shares during the same period.