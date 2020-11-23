Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] moved up 6.11: Why It’s Important

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] price surged by 6.11 percent to reach at $25.31. The company report on November 21, 2020 that ZOOM VIDEO INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. – ZM.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZM).

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

On November 10, 2020, following its investigation spanning over a year, the Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement with the Company over charges that it misled users regarding the level of security protecting its video conferencing services, giving users a false sense of security and exposing them to security breaches. The settlement requires the Company to “implement a robust information security program,” prohibits “privacy and security misrepresentations,” and levies fines of up to $43,280 for each future violation.

A sum of 12543397 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.68M shares. Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares reached a high of $445.30 and dropped to a low of $415.56 until finishing in the latest session at $439.60.

The one-year ZM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.09. The average equity rating for ZM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $478.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $440 to $540. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $228 to $611, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on ZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 32.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 103.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 166.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ZM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -15.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 168.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 528.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 471.60, while it was recorded at 413.94 for the last single week of trading, and 268.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoom Video Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ZM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 38.46%.