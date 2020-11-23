why Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $172.25

Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE: FVRR] gained 6.99% or 12.57 points to close at $192.45 with a heavy trading volume of 1337826 shares. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Fiverr Announces Expansion into Latin America with Launches in Brazil and Mexico.

Following successful entries into markets across Europe, company expands localization efforts to Latin America.

Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, announced that it has expanded its international footprint to Latin America, with launches in both Brazil and Mexico. This follows successful entries Fiverr made into a number of markets in Europe, including Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy and Portugal.

It opened the trading session at $181.99, the shares rose to $193.34 and dropped to $180.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FVRR points out that the company has recorded 208.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -896.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, FVRR reached to a volume of 1337826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FVRR shares is $172.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FVRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Fiverr International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $155 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Fiverr International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $118, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on FVRR stock. On August 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FVRR shares from 53 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiverr International Ltd. is set at 14.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for FVRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for FVRR in the course of the last twelve months was 770.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for FVRR stock

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.05. With this latest performance, FVRR shares gained by 20.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 208.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 774.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FVRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.05 for Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.79, while it was recorded at 183.03 for the last single week of trading, and 85.94 for the last 200 days.

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.70 and a Gross Margin at +77.51. Fiverr International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.91.

Return on Total Capital for FVRR is now -33.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.04. Additionally, FVRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] managed to generate an average of -$81,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Fiverr International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiverr International Ltd. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FVRR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]

There are presently around $4,006 million, or 59.50% of FVRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FVRR stocks are: DEER VII & CO. LTD. with ownership of 3,084,268, which is approximately -11.111% of the company’s market cap and around 39.32% of the total institutional ownership; ACCEL LONDON III ASSOCIATES L.P., holding 2,746,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.48 million in FVRR stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $196.45 million in FVRR stock with ownership of nearly 100.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiverr International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE:FVRR] by around 5,884,318 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 3,462,831 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,471,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,818,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FVRR stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,693,467 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 234,764 shares during the same period.