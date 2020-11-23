why Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.50

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] traded at a high on 11/20/20, posting a 1.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.69. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Cinemark Theaters Announce Dynamic Release Window Agreement for Exhibition of Universal Films.

This Dynamic Window Provides Flexibility by Allowing Films that Open to More Than $50 Million at the Box Office to Have At Least 31 Days of an Exclusive Theatrical Window, with All Other Titles Receiving a Minimum of 17 Days of Theatrical Exclusivity.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Building on the two companies’ shared commitment to the theatrical experience, while capitalizing on the opportunity to further adapt to changing consumer behavior, particularly in light of the current COVID-19 environment, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), a division of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) announced a multi-year agreement under which UFEG films will be exhibited in Cinemark theaters in the U.S.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6828230 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cinemark Holdings Inc. stands at 7.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.87%.

The market cap for CNK stock reached $1.72 billion, with 116.71 million shares outstanding and 98.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.49M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 6828230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. On October 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CNK shares from 14 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.07.

How has CNK stock performed recently?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.70. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 57.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.09 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.32, while it was recorded at 14.64 for the last single week of trading, and 13.89 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.69. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Total Capital for CNK is now 9.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 235.08. Additionally, CNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 218.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] managed to generate an average of $8,646 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -48.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

There are presently around $1,428 million, or 83.40% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,312,944, which is approximately -0.68% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,598,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.01 million in CNK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $136.73 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly -3.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 18,135,936 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 19,985,193 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 59,067,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,188,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,701,248 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,148,017 shares during the same period.