Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Astronics Corporation [ATRO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Astronics Corporation [NASDAQ: ATRO] gained 18.74% on the last trading session, reaching $11.28 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Astronics Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Astronics Corp. (OTC PINK:ATROB) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Astronics Corporation represents 30.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $289.90 million with the latest information. ATRO stock price has been found in the range of $10.31 to $11.4494.

If compared to the average trading volume of 289.06K shares, ATRO reached a trading volume of 1325783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRO shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for Astronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Astronics Corporation stock. On November 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ATRO shares from 40 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astronics Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATRO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ATRO stock

Astronics Corporation [ATRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.51. With this latest performance, ATRO shares gained by 50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.81 for Astronics Corporation [ATRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.96, while it was recorded at 9.72 for the last single week of trading, and 10.43 for the last 200 days.

Astronics Corporation [ATRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astronics Corporation [ATRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.29. Astronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.73.

Return on Total Capital for ATRO is now 8.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Astronics Corporation [ATRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.19. Additionally, ATRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astronics Corporation [ATRO] managed to generate an average of $18,578 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Astronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Astronics Corporation [ATRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Astronics Corporation posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 272.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATRO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Astronics Corporation [ATRO]

There are presently around $205 million, or 79.00% of ATRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,030,626, which is approximately -3.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; INTERNATIONAL VALUE ADVISERS, LLC, holding 1,662,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.75 million in ATRO stocks shares; and PARADICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $14.32 million in ATRO stock with ownership of nearly -2.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Astronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Astronics Corporation [NASDAQ:ATRO] by around 2,015,515 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 3,643,505 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 12,530,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,189,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 259,461 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 610,936 shares during the same period.