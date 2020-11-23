Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.46 during the day while it closed the day at $4.19. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Party City Announces Participation in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.

A link to the live webcast will be available via the Company’s web site, investor.partycity.com. Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. An online replay will also be available following the event.

Party City Holdco Inc. stock has also gained 34.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRTY stock has inclined by 79.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 399.34% and gained 79.06% year-on date.

The market cap for PRTY stock reached $420.51 million, with 106.71 million shares outstanding and 99.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, PRTY reached a trading volume of 8464612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTY shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $8 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Party City Holdco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $2.50, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PRTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Party City Holdco Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRTY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PRTY stock trade performance evaluation

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.29. With this latest performance, PRTY shares gained by 100.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 399.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.75 for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 1.74 for the last 200 days.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Party City Holdco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Party City Holdco Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Party City Holdco Inc. go to -4.68%.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $216 million, or 47.60% of PRTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTY stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 12,290,199, which is approximately 15.22% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 7,386,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.95 million in PRTY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.84 million in PRTY stock with ownership of nearly 31.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE:PRTY] by around 16,733,181 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 5,454,882 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 29,327,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,515,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTY stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,841,087 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,490,889 shares during the same period.