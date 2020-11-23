Tuesday, November 24, 2020
type here...
Companies

Wall Street Analyst Initiated Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. What else is Wall St. saying

By Brandon Evans

Must read

US Equities

Oil And Gold Drooped On Thursday, Markets Stimulates On Budget Support Plan

Admin - 0
On Thursday, WTI oil dropped 0.2% to $41.74, while gold dropped 0.7% to $1,861.50 an ounce. Domestic oil inventories for the week ended November...
Read more
US Equities

Dolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

Admin - 0
Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB), which develops audio and video technology broadcasting solutions, published a fourth quarter update last week. The business has been...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

Admin - 0
The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Read more
US Equities

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Just Missed Its 52-Week High On Wednesday

Admin - 0
The American technology corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has won a contract of $85 million to supply components for the U.S. lunar program. As a...
Read more

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] traded at a high on 11/20/20, posting a 4.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.46. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Remains on Track to Begin Production of the Lordstown Endurance in September 2021.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, announced recent commercial, operational and strategic developments, as it remains on track to begin production of the Lordstown Endurance, the world’s first full-size, all-electric pickup truck, in September 2021.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox

Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm.

Sponsored

With the completion of Lordstown Motors’ business combination and subsequent listing on the Nasdaq occurring after the conclusion of the third quarter of 2020, the company expects to report earnings on a normal schedule commencing with year-end results for 2020. In lieu of providing a more immediate update through an earnings release or conference call, Lordstown Motors has disclosed updates related to demand indicators, production milestones, hiring and facilities, service and internal promotions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6468685 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lordstown Motors Corp. stands at 15.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.58%.

The market cap for RIDE stock reached $4.20 billion, with 164.95 million shares outstanding and 99.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, RIDE reached a trading volume of 6468685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]?

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 2.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has RIDE stock performed recently?

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.82. With this latest performance, RIDE shares gained by 29.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.66% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.81 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.04, while it was recorded at 25.33 for the last single week of trading, and 13.83 for the last 200 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]

There are presently around $276 million, or 6.30% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,062,500, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.00% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.69 million in RIDE stocks shares; and HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP, currently with $33.03 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 10,165,495 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 19,457,268 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 19,210,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,412,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,093,306 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 17,586,628 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleVEREIT Inc. [VER] is -21.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articlewhy DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.67

More articles

Companies

HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] is -86.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
HighPoint Resources Corporation traded at a high on 11/20/20, posting a 3.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.67. The...
Read more
Companies

why AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.41

Misty Lee - 0
AGNC Investment Corp. jumped around 0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.21 at the close of the session, up 0.80%. The...
Read more
Companies

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] is 84.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. traded at a low on 11/20/20, posting a -5.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

Unity Software (U) Stock Added 7% Last Week After Positive Quarterly Results

Admin - 0
The stock of the game engine developer Unity Software Inc. (U) rose 5.58 percent on Friday to conclude the week at $122.80. An optimistic report...
Read more
US Equities

Oil And Gold Drooped On Thursday, Markets Stimulates On Budget Support Plan

Admin - 0
On Thursday, WTI oil dropped 0.2% to $41.74, while gold dropped 0.7% to $1,861.50 an ounce. Domestic oil inventories for the week ended November...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Joins S&P 500;Morgan Stanley Raises EV giant Price Target

Admin - 0
Wall Street analyst goes bullish on Musk’s EV maker as they see high-margin in firm’s potential software and services segment. Moreover, Tesla’s inclusion in...
Read more
US Equities

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Just Missed Its 52-Week High On Wednesday

Admin - 0
The American technology corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has won a contract of $85 million to supply components for the U.S. lunar program. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

One Way Or Another, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Will Be Benefited From NASA’s Initiatives

Admin - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) is a space technology corporation which designs components for the lunar program, builds satellites for NASA and offers remote sensing...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

Unity Software (U) Stock Added 7% Last Week After Positive Quarterly Results

Admin - 0
The stock of the game engine developer Unity Software Inc. (U) rose 5.58 percent on Friday to conclude the week at $122.80. An optimistic report...
Read more
US Equities

Oil And Gold Drooped On Thursday, Markets Stimulates On Budget Support Plan

Admin - 0
On Thursday, WTI oil dropped 0.2% to $41.74, while gold dropped 0.7% to $1,861.50 an ounce. Domestic oil inventories for the week ended November...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.