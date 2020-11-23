Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] Revenue clocked in at $128.38 billion, down -2.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] price plunged by -0.28 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service available in more cities.

Customers in Akron and Nashville now have access to the fastest 5G in the world*.

Verizon continues to expand coverage of the 5G service built to be the 21st century infrastructure that will shape the future. Verizon is driving 5G forward by deploying blazing-fast 5G Ultra Wideband service, built using mmWave spectrum, in Akron, OH and Nashville, TN.

A sum of 13857679 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.88M shares. Verizon Communications Inc. shares reached a high of $60.33 and dropped to a low of $59.945 until finishing in the latest session at $60.04.

The one-year VZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.36. The average equity rating for VZ stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $62.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $61 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 21.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, VZ shares gained by 4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.79 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.08, while it was recorded at 60.44 for the last single week of trading, and 57.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verizon Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.13 and a Gross Margin at +45.85. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.61.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 16.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.86. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] managed to generate an average of $142,704 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

VZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 2.27%.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $161,687 million, or 66.40% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 328,950,016, which is approximately -1.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 300,991,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.07 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.92 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,333 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 66,062,713 shares. Additionally, 1,170 investors decreased positions by around 120,828,622 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 2,506,094,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,692,985,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,690,914 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,481,779 shares during the same period.