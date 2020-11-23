United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Revenue clocked in at $22.83 billion, down -54.71% YTD: What’s Next?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] closed the trading session at $39.90 on 11/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.67, while the highest price level was $40.97. The company report on November 17, 2020 that First United Airlines Flight Offering Free Transatlantic COVID-19 Testing Takes Off.

First of its kind, testing program guarantees customers over two years old and crew test negative before departure.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Three-times-weekly flights from New York/Newark to London Heathrow begin four-week run.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.71 percent and weekly performance of 2.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.75M shares, UAL reached to a volume of 15527949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $42.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $52, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 45.89.

UAL stock trade performance evaluation

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.36 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.22, while it was recorded at 40.70 for the last single week of trading, and 36.91 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. posted 2.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,128 million, or 62.60% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,365,835, which is approximately 1.226% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 29,297,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $642.66 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 14.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

251 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 18,319,990 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 17,271,196 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 143,055,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,647,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,214,276 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 3,611,050 shares during the same period.