UBS lifts Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] price plunged by -0.85 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Walgreens Reinvents Nation’s Largest Health and Wellbeing-centered Loyalty Program with myWalgreens to Offer Customers Many More Benefits.

One new benefit is the fastest, same-day retail pickup – in as little as 30 minutes.

Walgreens announced the launch of myWalgreens, a complete reinvention of its customer loyalty program to offer customers extensive new benefits, including the fastest same-day retail pickup offering available *. Customers can now shop online and on a fully-redesigned mobile app for health and wellness items, and then pick them up in the store, curbside or at the drive-thru in as little as 30 minutes.**.

A sum of 8960125 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.74M shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares reached a high of $38.08 and dropped to a low of $37.135 until finishing in the latest session at $37.53.

The one-year WBA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.77. The average equity rating for WBA stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $39.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $51 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $61, while Wells Fargo kept a Market Perform rating on WBA stock. On October 30, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for WBA shares from 60 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.13. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.53 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.10, while it was recorded at 39.51 for the last single week of trading, and 41.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.33.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.73. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $1,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

WBA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 6.99%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,528 million, or 58.70% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,707,041, which is approximately -3.155% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,291,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.74 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 2.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 487 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 37,370,692 shares. Additionally, 666 investors decreased positions by around 41,511,108 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 414,798,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,680,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,386,057 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 8,269,391 shares during the same period.