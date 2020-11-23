Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain 39.41% so far this year. What now?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] surged by $1.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $45.32 during the day while it closed the day at $44.68. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Twitter to Invest $100 Million in New Finance Justice Fund Managed by Opportunity Finance Network.

Fund to combat racial injustice and persistent poverty by lending to Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and rural borrowers across the U.S.

Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) announced the launch of the Finance Justice Fund, a new socially responsible investment that aims to bring $1 billion in capital from corporate and philanthropic partners to the most underserved individuals and communities in America. As the first corporate investor in the Fund, Twitter is committing $100 million to the Fund for long-term, below market rate loans, making a $1 million grant and ongoing contributions to support the fund and the disbursement of loans.

Twitter Inc. stock has also gained 2.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWTR stock has inclined by 10.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.37% and gained 39.41% year-on date.

The market cap for TWTR stock reached $34.69 billion, with 790.83 million shares outstanding and 766.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.50M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 16778430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $43.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $59.75, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on TWTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 164.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, TWTR shares dropped by -11.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.29 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.62, while it was recorded at 43.44 for the last single week of trading, and 35.88 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.59 and a Gross Margin at +67.13. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.37.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 3.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.78. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of $299,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twitter Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR.

There are presently around $26,368 million, or 76.30% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,120,247, which is approximately -1.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 60,012,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.59 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly 8.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 69,623,300 shares. Additionally, 398 investors decreased positions by around 57,944,815 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 462,591,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 590,159,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,739,636 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 9,239,584 shares during the same period.