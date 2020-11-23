Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] Stock trading around $0.20 per share: What’s Next?

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 74.04%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Titan Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) (“Titan” or the “Company”) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on its business.

Third Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, TTNP stock rose by 38.18%. The average equity rating for TTNP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.52 million, with 196.76 million shares outstanding and 196.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.68M shares, TTNP stock reached a trading volume of 530866148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.70.

TTNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.04. With this latest performance, TTNP shares gained by 55.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.82 for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1505, while it was recorded at 0.1482 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2431 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] shares currently have an operating margin of -466.46 and a Gross Margin at +64.33. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.77.

Return on Total Capital for TTNP is now -197.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -202.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -398.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -139.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 309.91. Additionally, TTNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 290.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] managed to generate an average of -$783,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TTNP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTNP.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.60% of TTNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTNP stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,856,723, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,150,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in TTNP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in TTNP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TTNP] by around 4,860,305 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 769,631 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,453,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,083,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTNP stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,856,723 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 278,079 shares during the same period.