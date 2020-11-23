Teligent Inc. [TLGT] Revenue clocked in at $55.50 million, down -87.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Teligent Inc. [NASDAQ: TLGT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.07%. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Teligent, Inc. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders.

Scheduled to Reconvene on November 25, 2020Company Urgently Encourages Stockholders to Vote.

Teligent, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLGT), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, announced that its Special Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for October 22, 2020 and adjourned to November 11, 2020, was convened and adjourned without any business being conducted due to the fact that a quorum was not achieved on the proposals to be approved. Stockholders have thus far strongly supported the proposals. At the time the meeting was convened, approximately 96.68% of the shares that had been voted had been voted in favor of the proposals. However, since holders of only 44.62% of the outstanding shares submitted proxies to vote, the necessary quorum of a majority of the outstanding shares was not reached. The Company is adjourning the meeting in order to solicit additional votes to meet the quorum requirement; as of 10:00 am the Company requires an additional 292,381 shares to vote in order to reach the required quorum. The Company requests that any stockholder who has not yet voted do so as promptly as possible in order to avoid additional delays and expense.

Over the last 12 months, TLGT stock dropped by -91.48%. The average equity rating for TLGT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.90 million, with 5.59 million shares outstanding and 5.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, TLGT stock reached a trading volume of 6748518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teligent Inc. [TLGT]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Teligent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Teligent Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teligent Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

TLGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Teligent Inc. [TLGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.07. With this latest performance, TLGT shares dropped by -22.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.56 for Teligent Inc. [TLGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7114, while it was recorded at 0.5165 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4935 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teligent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teligent Inc. [TLGT] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.17 and a Gross Margin at +35.70. Teligent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.13.

Return on Total Capital for TLGT is now -4.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -383.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.43. Additionally, TLGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teligent Inc. [TLGT] managed to generate an average of -$99,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teligent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

TLGT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teligent Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -135.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teligent Inc. go to 15.00%.

Teligent Inc. [TLGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 29.20% of TLGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLGT stocks are: HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 447,940, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 437,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in TLGT stocks shares; and EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $0.17 million in TLGT stock with ownership of nearly -13.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teligent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Teligent Inc. [NASDAQ:TLGT] by around 486,358 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 711,056 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 259,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,457,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLGT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 478,582 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 412,715 shares during the same period.