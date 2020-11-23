Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [STOK] Stock trading around $46.03 per share: What’s Next?

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: STOK] traded at a high on 11/20/20, posting a 12.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.03. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying cause of genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $39.00 per share. The gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be $97.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Stoke. The offering is expected to close on or about November 24, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Stoke has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of common stock in connection with the public offering. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Stoke.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC, and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers in the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as passive bookrunners in the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1070296 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. stands at 11.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.44%.

The market cap for STOK stock reached $1.37 billion, with 33.27 million shares outstanding and 32.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 95.00K shares, STOK reached a trading volume of 1070296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [STOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOK shares is $48.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on STOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.46.

How has STOK stock performed recently?

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [STOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, STOK shares gained by 18.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.18 for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [STOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.43, while it was recorded at 42.95 for the last single week of trading, and 28.35 for the last 200 days.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [STOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for STOK is now -21.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [STOK] managed to generate an average of -$577,232 per employee.Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.00 and a Current Ratio set at 29.00.

Earnings analysis for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [STOK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 71.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STOK.

Insider trade positions for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [STOK]

There are presently around $1,594 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STOK stocks are: APPLE TREE PARTNERS IV, L.P. with ownership of 16,786,713, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 3,544,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.14 million in STOK stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $117.35 million in STOK stock with ownership of nearly 1.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stoke Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:STOK] by around 1,608,290 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,920,082 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 31,105,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,633,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STOK stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 215,561 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,397,353 shares during the same period.