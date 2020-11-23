Stifel lifts Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ: GSM] traded at a high on 11/20/20, posting a 27.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.93. The company report on November 14, 2020 that Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Investor Call for November 24, 2020.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced that it will issue third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, November 23, 2020 and will host the quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 9:00 AM, U.S. Eastern Standard Time. The dial-in number for the call for participants in the United States is +1-877-293-5491 (conference ID 9939707). International callers should dial +1-914-495-8526 (conference ID 9939707). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/itnuz76f.

Date: November 24, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2347692 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ferroglobe PLC stands at 15.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.52%.

The market cap for GSM stock reached $123.50 million, with 169.25 million shares outstanding and 71.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 691.63K shares, GSM reached a trading volume of 2347692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Stifel have made an estimate for Ferroglobe PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Ferroglobe PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ferroglobe PLC is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.21. With this latest performance, GSM shares gained by 41.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.53 for Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6639, while it was recorded at 0.7504 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6038 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.25 and a Gross Margin at -0.27. Ferroglobe PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.61.

Return on Total Capital for GSM is now -17.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.24. Additionally, GSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] managed to generate an average of -$105,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Ferroglobe PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ferroglobe PLC posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ferroglobe PLC go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $33 million, or 22.00% of GSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSM stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 7,741,392, which is approximately -44.071% of the company’s market cap and around 57.79% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 5,540,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.16 million in GSM stocks shares; and HOSKING PARTNERS LLP, currently with $3.52 million in GSM stock with ownership of nearly 99.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ferroglobe PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ:GSM] by around 4,623,428 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 9,460,479 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 21,822,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,906,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 426,478 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 400,959 shares during the same period.