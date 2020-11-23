Snap Inc. [SNAP] stock Upgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $43

Snap Inc. [NYSE: SNAP] closed the trading session at $44.29 on 11/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.22, while the highest price level was $44.32. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Daily Active Users increased 18% year-over-year to 249 million.

Revenue increased 52% year-over-year to $679 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 171.22 percent and weekly performance of 9.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 154.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 112.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.76M shares, SNAP reached to a volume of 28544066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Snap Inc. [SNAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $40.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Snap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $33 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Snap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $34.50, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on SNAP stock. On October 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SNAP shares from 25 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snap Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

SNAP stock trade performance evaluation

Snap Inc. [SNAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.55. With this latest performance, SNAP shares gained by 13.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 193.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.00 for Snap Inc. [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.94, while it was recorded at 41.11 for the last single week of trading, and 22.08 for the last 200 days.

Snap Inc. [SNAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snap Inc. [SNAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.48 and a Gross Margin at +43.94. Snap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNAP is now -34.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snap Inc. [SNAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.74. Additionally, SNAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snap Inc. [SNAP] managed to generate an average of -$323,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Snap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Snap Inc. [SNAP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Snap Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNAP.

Snap Inc. [SNAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,435 million, or 60.20% of SNAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 113,646,887, which is approximately 0.116% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 85,705,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.8 billion in SNAP stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.33 billion in SNAP stock with ownership of nearly 14.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Snap Inc. [NYSE:SNAP] by around 81,247,689 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 62,923,089 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 565,574,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 709,745,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNAP stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,803,236 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 21,621,748 shares during the same period.