Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] Is Currently -7.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sierra Metals Inc. [AMEX: SMTS] slipped around -0.22 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.82 at the close of the session, down -7.24%. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Sierra Metals Significantly Increases Mineral Resource Estimate for Cusi Silver Mine, Mexico.

Total Measured and Indicated Resources increased 18% to 5,356,000 tonnes from 4,557,000 tonnes previously reported; and Total Inferred Resources increased 200% to 4,893,000 tonnes from 1,633,000 tonnes previously reported.

Total Measured Mineral Resources for Cusi are 850,000 tonnes averaging 213 g/t silver, 0.06 g/t gold, 0.26% lead and 0.30% zinc, and 231 g/t silver equivalent.

Sierra Metals Inc. stock is now 71.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SMTS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.29 and lowest of $2.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.04, which means current price is +526.67% above from all time high which was touched on 11/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 178.83K shares, SMTS reached a trading volume of 1118080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMTS shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Sierra Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Sierra Metals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sierra Metals Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38.

How has SMTS stock performed recently?

Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, SMTS shares gained by 43.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 271.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.13 for Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.81, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 1.32 for the last 200 days.

Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.98 and a Gross Margin at +24.87. Sierra Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.94.

Return on Total Capital for SMTS is now 9.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.61. Additionally, SMTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] managed to generate an average of $4,069 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.