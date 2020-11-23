Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] Stock trading around $34.49 per share: What’s Next?

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRB] jumped around 2.44 points on Friday, while shares priced at $34.49 at the close of the session, up 7.61%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 1, 2020 where management will participate in 1×1 meetings. A fireside chat held with Seres management will be made available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website on November 23, 2020.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 899.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCRB Stock saw the intraday high of $34.80 and lowest of $31.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.50, which means current price is +1,268.65% above from all time high which was touched on 11/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 757.39K shares, MCRB reached a trading volume of 1017861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $29, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MCRB stock. On August 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MCRB shares from 8 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 125.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

How has MCRB stock performed recently?

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, MCRB shares gained by 21.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 456.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 812.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.47, while it was recorded at 34.67 for the last single week of trading, and 13.19 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.98. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -203.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] managed to generate an average of -$650,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Earnings analysis for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCRB.

Insider trade positions for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]

There are presently around $2,970 million, or 88.60% of MCRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCRB stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 21,571,764, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.86% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 12,293,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $423.99 million in MCRB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $369.64 million in MCRB stock with ownership of nearly 86.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seres Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MCRB] by around 21,783,526 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 7,897,923 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 56,421,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,102,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCRB stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,776,274 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 519,778 shares during the same period.