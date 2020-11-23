Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock Upgrade by Pivotal Research Group analyst, price target now $240

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] closed the trading session at $263.14 on 11/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $254.79, while the highest price level was $265.97. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Millions of Americans Streamed Election News for Free on the Roku Platform Breaking TV Streaming Records; Likely Voters Cut the Cord and Embraced AVOD.

Following the 2020 U.S. presidential elections, Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq:ROKU) released new data detailing the significant growth in consumption of election-related news via streaming on the Roku® platform. The analysis coincides with newly released data from a nationwide survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults, conducted by The Harris Poll for Roku prior to the November elections, which found that more than 8 out of 10 (83%) surveyed likely voters reported being streamers. News viewership and streaming adoption trends help to shed new light on the evolving patterns of an electorate that drove the largest voter turnout in American history.

With most voters leaning into connected television viewing, streaming of U.S. election news surged across the Roku platform during the traditional peak of the campaign season from the 2020 national conventions in August on through to Election Day. According to a viewership analysis, Roku households with an estimated 20 million people streamed election news across the platform’s multiple free, advertising-supported news channels, including directly on The Roku Channel. The analysis covered viewership of the DNC and RNC conventions, both presidential debates and two townhalls, the vice presidential debate and Election Day coverage.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 96.52 percent and weekly performance of 15.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 144.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 77.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 6657179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $242.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $65 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. On October 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ROKU shares from 190 to 255.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 13.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.18.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.36. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 18.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.62 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.44, while it was recorded at 244.13 for the last single week of trading, and 146.50 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.42 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.31.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.02. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$36,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,713 million, or 74.10% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,854,919, which is approximately -2.922% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,715,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.65 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 9.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 11,797,094 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 6,597,077 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 64,119,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,513,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,987,701 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 600,400 shares during the same period.