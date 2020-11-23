Post Holdings Inc. [POST] Stock trading around $90.53 per share: What’s Next?

Post Holdings Inc. [NYSE: POST] loss -6.38% on the last trading session, reaching $90.53 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Post Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71258.

Post Holdings Inc. represents 68.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.55 billion with the latest information. POST stock price has been found in the range of $89.79 to $95.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 449.33K shares, POST reached a trading volume of 1217673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Post Holdings Inc. [POST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POST shares is $106.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POST stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Post Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Post Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Post Holdings Inc. is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for POST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for POST in the course of the last twelve months was 20.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for POST stock

Post Holdings Inc. [POST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.80. With this latest performance, POST shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.05 for Post Holdings Inc. [POST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.59, while it was recorded at 97.52 for the last single week of trading, and 89.85 for the last 200 days.

Post Holdings Inc. [POST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Post Holdings Inc. [POST] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.55. Post Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01.

Post Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Post Holdings Inc. [POST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Post Holdings Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Post Holdings Inc. go to 0.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Post Holdings Inc. [POST]

There are presently around $5,381 million, or 88.90% of POST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POST stocks are: ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P. with ownership of 7,000,573, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,519,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $499.7 million in POST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $468.68 million in POST stock with ownership of nearly -4.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Post Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Post Holdings Inc. [NYSE:POST] by around 4,429,568 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 4,771,248 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 50,242,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,442,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POST stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 572,108 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,436,282 shares during the same period.