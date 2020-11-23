Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] Stock trading around $14.66 per share: What’s Next?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] gained 6.70% or 0.92 points to close at $14.66 with a heavy trading volume of 1191334 shares. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Ocular Therapeutix™ To Present Data at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, announced multiple scientific presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting being held November 13 -15, 2020.

“We are presenting two posters and a paper at this year’s American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) that continue to highlight Ocular Therapeutix’s differentiated ophthalmology programs, including real world data on DEXTENZA® and new clinical data in OTX-TKI,” said Michael Goldstein, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “We are particularly encouraged with new interim Phase 1 data in OTX-TKI that supports the products safety profile and demonstrates evidence of biological activity in patients with wet AMD across all three dose groups. Overall, we are thrilled with the progress we have seen in both DEXTENZA and OTX-TKI and look forward to providing additional updates on all the programs being developed with our novel hydrogel platform.”.

It opened the trading session at $13.67, the shares rose to $14.94 and dropped to $13.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OCUL points out that the company has recorded 114.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -429.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, OCUL reached to a volume of 1191334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock. On May 21, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for OCUL shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 79.75.

Trading performance analysis for OCUL stock

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.47. With this latest performance, OCUL shares gained by 41.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 396.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.51 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.45, while it was recorded at 13.84 for the last single week of trading, and 7.75 for the last 200 days.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2029.86 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2043.34.

Return on Total Capital for OCUL is now -147.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -535.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -113.81. Additionally, OCUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] managed to generate an average of -$536,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCUL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]

There are presently around $583 million, or 56.30% of OCUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUL stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 5,984,200, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.92% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMER ROAD LLC, holding 5,618,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.37 million in OCUL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $59.87 million in OCUL stock with ownership of nearly 12.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL] by around 4,079,485 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,022,797 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 32,667,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,769,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUL stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 300,949 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,442,823 shares during the same period.