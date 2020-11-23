Tuesday, November 24, 2020
NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] gain 122.49% so far this year. What now?

By Annabelle Farmer

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.62% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.57%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021.

Record revenue of $4.73 billion, up 57 percent from a year earlier.

Record Gaming revenue of $2.27 billion, up 37 percent from a year earlier.

Over the last 12 months, NVDA stock rose by 149.08%. The one-year NVIDIA Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.85. The average equity rating for NVDA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $331.71 billion, with 618.00 million shares outstanding and 589.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.11M shares, NVDA stock reached a trading volume of 8441874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $587.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cascend Securities have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $565 to $650, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on NVDA stock. On October 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 525 to 600.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 20.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 86.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

NVDA Stock Performance Analysis:

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.57. With this latest performance, NVDA shares dropped by -2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 532.18, while it was recorded at 535.15 for the last single week of trading, and 397.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NVIDIA Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.48 and a Gross Margin at +62.13. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.61.

Return on Total Capital for NVDA is now 22.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.66. Additionally, NVDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] managed to generate an average of $202,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

NVDA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NVIDIA Corporation posted 1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 21.47%.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $216,926 million, or 69.30% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,498,024, which is approximately -1.063% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 44,653,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.38 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.02 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly 0.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 984 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 11,172,275 shares. Additionally, 999 investors decreased positions by around 23,058,670 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 380,136,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,367,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 258 new institutional investments in for a total of 849,808 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 3,549,184 shares during the same period.

