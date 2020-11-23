MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] Is Currently 12.39 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] gained 12.39% on the last trading session, reaching $7.89 price per share at the time. The company report on November 12, 2020 that MoneyGram Reports Strong Start to Fourth Quarter with 10th Consecutive Month of Triple-Digit Growth in MGO.

MoneyGram achieved 150% year-over-year cross-border transaction and revenue growth for October in its direct-to-consumer digital business, MGO.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, announced the Company delivered 150% year-over-year cross-border transaction and revenue growth for October in its direct-to-consumer digital business, MGO. This marks the tenth consecutive month of triple-digit year-over-year cross-border transaction growth in this channel.

MoneyGram International Inc. represents 77.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $509.06 million with the latest information. MGI stock price has been found in the range of $6.94 to $7.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, MGI reached a trading volume of 3050039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $3.50 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on MGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.15.

Trading performance analysis for MGI stock

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 71.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 272.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.84 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 7.71 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MoneyGram International Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI.

An analysis of insider ownership at MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

There are presently around $214 million, or 41.40% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,534,431, which is approximately -7.511% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 2,642,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.85 million in MGI stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $18.35 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly 266.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 7,812,125 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 3,533,903 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 15,716,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,062,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,088,990 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,458,962 shares during the same period.