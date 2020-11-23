Market cap of XPeng Inc. [XPEV] reaches 35.35B – now what?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.01% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.34%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou.

Xpeng Inc. (“Xpeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, unveiled the P7 Wing, the limited edition of its P7 super-long range sports sedan at the 2020 Auto Guangzhou show.

The one-year XPeng Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.29. The average equity rating for XPEV stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.35 billion, with 655.90 million shares outstanding and 168.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.97M shares, XPEV stock reached a trading volume of 79095954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $48.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 5.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.90.

XPEV Stock Performance Analysis:

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.34.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.94 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.00, while it was recorded at 46.24 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into XPeng Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.94 and a Gross Margin at -20.63. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -159.04.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -62.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.58. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$206,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,879 million, or 21.90% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 10,379,425, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.55% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 8,517,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $459.0 million in XPEV stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $358.37 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 90,527,114 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,527,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,527,114 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.