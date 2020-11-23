Market cap of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] reaches 32.97M – now what?

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PECK] gained 10.23% on the last trading session, reaching $6.84 price per share at the time. The company report on November 13, 2020 that The Peck Company Holdings to Participate at Benchmark Company’s 9th Annual Discovery 1×1 Investor Conference.

Virtual Meetings to be Held on Wednesday, November 18.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) (the “Company” or “Peck”), a leading commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, announced that Jeff Peck, Chief Executive Officer, John Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael D’Amato, Chief Strategy Officer, will participate at Benchmark Company’s 9th Annual Discovery 1×1 Investor Conference. The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, November 1 8, 2020 with virtual 1×1 investor meetings throughout the day.

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. represents 5.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.97 million with the latest information. PECK stock price has been found in the range of $6.30 to $7.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, PECK reached a trading volume of 1392817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for PECK stock

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.76. With this latest performance, PECK shares dropped by -0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 178.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.68, while it was recorded at 6.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.37 for the last 200 days.

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +12.58. The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.52.

Return on Total Capital for PECK is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.85. Additionally, PECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] managed to generate an average of -$8,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.20% of PECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PECK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.97% of the total institutional ownership; CLARAPHI ADVISORY NETWORK, LLC, holding 40,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in PECK stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.11 million in PECK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PECK] by around 114,785 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,574 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 55,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PECK stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 111,762 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.