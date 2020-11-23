Market cap of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] reaches 87.80M – now what?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCY] gained 8.70% on the last trading session, reaching $2.25 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Positive Clinical Results Against Glioblastoma Multiforme at the 2020 Society of Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting.

Pelareorep delivers efficacy, safety, and tolerability in difficult-to-treat GBM.

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) announced positive results from ReoGlio, an investigator-sponsored, phase 1b trial evaluating the combination of pelareorep and granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) alongside standard chemoradiotherapy and adjuvant temozolomide for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The results, which were featured in a podium presentation at the 2020 Society of Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting, show a compelling signal of efficacy and demonstrate the safety and tolerability of the pelareorep-based combination therapy in newly diagnosed GBM patients.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. represents 43.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $87.80 million with the latest information. ONCY stock price has been found in the range of $2.085 to $2.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 458.62K shares, ONCY reached a trading volume of 2488570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for ONCY stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.94. With this latest performance, ONCY shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.56 for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 1.91 for the last 200 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ONCY is now -610.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,059.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,088.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -191.89. Additionally, ONCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] managed to generate an average of -$1,440,126 per employee.Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.50% of ONCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCY stocks are: CREATIVE PLANNING with ownership of 170,000, which is approximately 54.545% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 122,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in ONCY stocks shares; and WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, currently with $0.25 million in ONCY stock with ownership of nearly -23.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCY] by around 208,367 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 190,462 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 418,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 817,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,159 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 78,921 shares during the same period.