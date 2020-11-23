Market cap of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] reaches 33.49M – now what?

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: BVXV] gained 13.06% or 0.38 points to close at $3.29 with a heavy trading volume of 1832043 shares. The company report on October 23, 2020 that /C O R R E C T I O N — BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd./.

In the news release, BiondVax Announces Topline Results from Phase 3 Clinical Trial of the M-001 Universal Influenza Vaccine Candidate, issued Oct. 23, 2020 by BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the Forward Looking Statements were not included. The complete, corrected release follows:.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a pioneer in the development of a universal flu vaccine designed to provide protection against current, future, seasonal and pandemic influenza, announced topline data from the Company’s pivotal, phase 3 clinical trial of M-001 as a standalone universal flu vaccine candidate.

It opened the trading session at $2.91, the shares rose to $3.70 and dropped to $2.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BVXV points out that the company has recorded -82.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 894.59K shares, BVXV reached to a volume of 1832043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set at 1.80

Trading performance analysis for BVXV stock

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.63. With this latest performance, BVXV shares dropped by -91.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVXV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.70 for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.04, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 22.18 for the last 200 days.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted -2.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVXV.

An analysis of insider ownership at BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.20% of BVXV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVXV stocks are: IBEX INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 322,413, which is approximately -1.845% of the company’s market cap and around 37.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 48,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in BVXV stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $65000.0 in BVXV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:BVXV] by around 120,183 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 68,363 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 290,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 478,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVXV stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,866 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 56,585 shares during the same period.