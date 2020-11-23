Market cap of BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] reaches 55.80M – now what?

BioLineRx Ltd. [NASDAQ: BLRX] gained 13.79% or 0.32 points to close at $2.64 with a heavy trading volume of 1436871 shares. The company report on November 18, 2020 that BioLineRx to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 23, 2020.

Management to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, November 23, 2020, before the US markets open.

It opened the trading session at $2.36, the shares rose to $2.68 and dropped to $2.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLRX points out that the company has recorded 60.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -149.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, BLRX reached to a volume of 1436871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for BioLineRx Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2017, representing the official price target for BioLineRx Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $1, while Maxim Group kept a Hold rating on BLRX stock. On August 17, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BLRX shares from 8 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioLineRx Ltd. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78.

BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.34. With this latest performance, BLRX shares gained by 70.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.61 for BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.86, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 1.80 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioLineRx Ltd. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLRX.

8 institutional holders increased their position in BioLineRx Ltd. [NASDAQ:BLRX] by around 1,042,170 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 156,296 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,857,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,055,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLRX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 715,824 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 19,339 shares during the same period.