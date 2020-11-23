Market cap of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] reaches 730.59M – now what?

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ADAP] gained 5.30% on the last trading session, reaching $4.97 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Adaptimmune to Showcase Market Potential for SPEAR T-cell Portfolio and Pipeline with Multiple Cell Therapy Platforms During Virtual Investor Day.

– SPEARHEAD-1 enrolment on track; planning to launch ADP-A2M4 in 2022 in the US for people with synovial sarcoma -.

– Next registration directed trial initiating with ADP-A2M4CD8 in 1H 2021 for patients with gastroesophageal cancers -.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc represents 154.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $730.59 million with the latest information. ADAP stock price has been found in the range of $4.66 to $5.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, ADAP reached a trading volume of 1339816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 228.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

Trading performance analysis for ADAP stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, ADAP shares gained by 15.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 505.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.75, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 6.48 for the last 200 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]

There are presently around $645 million, or 90.40% of ADAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADAP stocks are: MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP with ownership of 38,974,185, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 17,082,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.9 million in ADAP stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $56.31 million in ADAP stock with ownership of nearly -13.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

46 institutional holders increased their position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ADAP] by around 9,190,580 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 7,511,759 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 113,149,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,852,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADAP stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,025,994 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,532,845 shares during the same period.