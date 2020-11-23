Market Analysts see Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: FRSX] jumped around 0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.02 at the close of the session, up 11.47%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Foresight Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., an innovator in automotive vision systems (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Foresight ended the third quarter of 2020 with $14.5 million in cash and short-term deposits, GAAP net loss of $11.4 million and non-GAAP net loss for the same period of $10.5 million.

“Foresight continued to demonstrate steady progress in the third quarter, as we established new partnerships with influential players in Europe, Japan and China,” commented Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight. “We are confident that our new relationships with leading companies such as Elbit Systems and FLIR Systems will lead to stable sales growth, as we continue to refine our products and technology based on feedback from our prototype system sales. I am proud of how Foresight has responded to the market situation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as we have worked not only to maintain stable business performance, but also to develop a COVID-19 symptom screening solution which leverages our leading thermal and visible-light camera technology.”.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock is now -1.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FRSX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.08 and lowest of $0.9153 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.95, which means current price is +121.26% above from all time high which was touched on 06/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, FRSX reached a trading volume of 2627188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83.

How has FRSX stock performed recently?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.09. With this latest performance, FRSX shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.03 for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9364, while it was recorded at 0.9370 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0017 for the last 200 days.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FRSX is now -71.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.71. Additionally, FRSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] managed to generate an average of -$785,846 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSX.

Insider trade positions for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]

Positions in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:FRSX] by around 172,337 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 627,410 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 29,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 829,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 172,337 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 505,225 shares during the same period.