Market Analysts see eBay Inc. [EBAY] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.66%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that eBay Lights Up a Virtual Holiday Market to Bring Unique Gifts from Small Businesses to Shoppers at Home.

Tis the season to shop small; browse a curated collection of collectible sneakers, luxe fashion, natural beauty products, sports cards, vintage toys, and more.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

eBay unveils The Holiday Marketplace — a virtual celebration of small businesses that’s filled with a curated selection of unique and thoughtful gifts. Holiday markets account for a sizable portion of small business holiday sales; however, the majority have been canceled this year. In a season where many traditions have needed to evolve, eBay has created a new way for shoppers to browse and buy holiday gifts from small, independent merchants, who need the support now more than ever.

Over the last 12 months, EBAY stock rose by 40.21%. The one-year eBay Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.59. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.32 billion, with 696.00 million shares outstanding and 664.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.27M shares, EBAY stock reached a trading volume of 10446944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $62.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on EBAY stock. On June 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EBAY shares from 30 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.25, while it was recorded at 48.84 for the last single week of trading, and 46.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eBay Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.62 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.72.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 17.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.45. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of $134,737 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

EBAY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eBay Inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 18.07%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,516 million, or 94.70% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,719,745, which is approximately -1.673% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,465,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.56 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -0.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 436 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 52,015,760 shares. Additionally, 477 investors decreased positions by around 70,976,180 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 520,326,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 643,318,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,330,643 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 8,043,168 shares during the same period.