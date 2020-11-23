Market Analysts see Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] falling to $3.75. Time to buy?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.85% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.71%. The company report on November 22, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Aurora Cannabis, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ACB.

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against certain officers of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACB). The class action, filed in United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 20-cv-13819, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired Aurora securities between February 13, 2020, and September 4, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

If you are a shareholder who purchased Aurora securities during the class period, you have until December 1, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Over the last 12 months, ACB stock dropped by -80.96%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.31 billion, with 183.66 million shares outstanding and 160.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.21M shares, ACB stock reached a trading volume of 29475678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 1.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 47.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.41 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.68, while it was recorded at 7.05 for the last single week of trading, and 10.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fundamentals:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $120 million, or 12.52% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,618,063, which is approximately 96.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,970,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.18 million in ACB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $8.01 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 168.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB] by around 6,481,275 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 2,849,979 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 7,566,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,897,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,668,353 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,214,191 shares during the same period.