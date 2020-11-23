Market Analysts see Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] falling to $28. Time to buy?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] traded at a high on 11/20/20, posting a 7.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.43. The company report on November 21, 2020 that Aurinia Announces New Employment Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSX:AUP) (“Aurinia” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, announced that the Company’s Compensation Committee granted the newly appointed Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer, Stephen Robertson, a non-qualified stock option to purchase an aggregate of 298,924 common shares on November 16, 2020. The option has a per share exercise price of $13.40 USD, the closing trading price on November 13, 2020. One-third of the shares underlying the option vest in November 2021, and the balance of the shares vest in a series of 24 equal monthly installments thereafter. The inducement option was granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Aurinia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). For the purposes of TSX approval, the Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible inter-listed issuers on a recognized exchange, such as Nasdaq.

The inducement stock option also has a ten-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement pursuant to which the option was granted.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2178010 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 4.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.83%.

The market cap for AUPH stock reached $1.82 billion, with 126.25 million shares outstanding and 111.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, AUPH reached a trading volume of 2178010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15571.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58.

How has AUPH stock performed recently?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.69. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.74, while it was recorded at 13.61 for the last single week of trading, and 15.33 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -23977.99. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38945.28.

Return on Total Capital for AUPH is now -39.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] managed to generate an average of -$2,650,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Earnings analysis for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUPH.

Insider trade positions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $938 million, or 55.72% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: HEALTHCOR MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,873,953, which is approximately -6.604% of the company’s market cap and around 13.78% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 5,172,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.64 million in AUPH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $70.46 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly -18.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 20,181,791 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 13,744,170 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 31,111,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,037,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,494,293 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 7,154,218 shares during the same period.