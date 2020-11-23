Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] Stock trading around $14.61 per share: What’s Next?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] price plunged by -5.92 percent to reach at -$0.92. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Lufax Holding Ltd Provides Updates Regarding Recent Regulatory Development.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) (“Lufax” or the “Company”), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, released a statement regarding the Interim Measures on Internet Micro Lending Loans (Consultation Paper) jointly issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the People’s Bank of China on November 2, 2020 (the “Consultation Paper”).

The Company noted that according to the Consultation Paper, microloan companies that engage in joint lending or loan facilitation partnership with funding partners will be subject to restrictions with respect to risk management, qualification of joint lending or loan facilitation partners and use of credit enhancement services, among others.

A sum of 6854386 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.17M shares. Lufax Holding Ltd shares reached a high of $15.92 and dropped to a low of $14.61 until finishing in the latest session at $14.61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 1.88

LU Stock Performance Analysis:

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.99.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.93, while it was recorded at 15.98 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Lufax Holding Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.24. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.94.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 30.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.74. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] managed to generate an average of $22,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.