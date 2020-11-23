Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Longview Acquisition Corp. [LGVW] moved up 26.77: Why It’s Important

By Annabelle Farmer

Longview Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: LGVW] surged by $2.64 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.71 during the day while it closed the day at $12.50. The company report on November 21, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Longview Acquisition Corp..

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Longview Acquisition Corp. (“LGVW” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LGVW) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with Butterfly Network, Inc. (“Butterfly Network”), a privately-held digital health company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LGVW will acquire Butterfly Network through a reverse merger that will result in Butterfly Network becoming a public company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “BFLY.” The transaction values Butterfly Network at an enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion.

If you own LGVW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:.

The market cap for LGVW stock reached $517.50 million, with 41.40 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 89.54K shares, LGVW reached a trading volume of 27750756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Longview Acquisition Corp. [LGVW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Longview Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.29

LGVW stock trade performance evaluation

Longview Acquisition Corp. [LGVW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.81.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGVW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.02 for Longview Acquisition Corp. [LGVW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.85, while it was recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading.

Longview Acquisition Corp. [LGVW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Longview Acquisition Corp. [LGVW]: Insider Ownership positions

46 institutional holders increased their position in Longview Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:LGVW] by around 21,522,898 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 50,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 50,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,522,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGVW stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,522,898 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 50,000 shares during the same period.

