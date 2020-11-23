Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] is 224.06% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ: KXIN] price surged by 101.33 percent to reach at $3.05. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) announced that it entered into a binding term sheet (the “Biding Term Sheet”) with Haitaoche Limited (Cayman) (“Haitaoche”) on November 3, 2020 and that it has made certain changes to its senior management team.

Binding Term Sheet with Haitaoche.

A sum of 135135905 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.42M shares. Kaixin Auto Holdings shares reached a high of $7.46 and dropped to a low of $3.60 until finishing in the latest session at $6.06.

Guru’s Opinion on Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaixin Auto Holdings is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for KXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54.

KXIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 94.86. With this latest performance, KXIN shares gained by 27.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 633.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 304.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.61 for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 1.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kaixin Auto Holdings Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.73 and a Gross Margin at -1.64. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.78.

Return on Total Capital for KXIN is now -51.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81. Additionally, KXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] managed to generate an average of -$165,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 513.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.Kaixin Auto Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.70% of KXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KXIN stocks are: CSS LLC/IL with ownership of 140,661, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.30% of the total institutional ownership; MINT TOWER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT B.V., holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.61 million in KXIN stocks shares; and DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.52 million in KXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ:KXIN] by around 112,296 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 69,397 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 224,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KXIN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 112,296 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 69,397 shares during the same period.