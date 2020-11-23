Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is 219.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] plunged by -$0.48 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.5699 during the day while it closed the day at $10.54. The company report on November 20, 2020 that INOVIO Presents Clinical Results of its DNA Medicines INO-5401 + INO-9012 in Novel Combination with PD-1 Inhibitor Libtayo® (cemiplimab) in the Treatment of Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme at Society for Neuro-Oncology 2020 Annual Meeting.

Interim review in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients provides OS18 data, demonstrates immunogenicity and tolerability in a majority of patients.

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on rapidly bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases and cancer, announced that data from the company’s novel combination trial of DNA medicines INO-5401 and INO-9012 in combination with PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo® (cemiplimab) in the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM), will be presented by Dr. David Reardon in the plenary session at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) 2020 Annual Meeting. The study demonstrated that INO-5401 + INO-9012 with Libtayo, radiation (RT) and temozolomide (TMZ) are tolerable, immunogenic, and may improve median survival for patients with newly diagnosed GBM. Survival data at 18 months showed that 70% (14/20) of MGMT promoter methylated GBM patients were alive, and 50% (16/32) of MGMT promoter unmethylated patients, which are the more difficult to treat group, were alive after 18 months. Median overall survival in the unmethylated GBM patients was 17.9 months, which compares favorably to historical controls; Median OS for methylated patients has not yet been reached and the study is ongoing.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -6.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INO stock has declined by -13.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.11% and gained 219.39% year-on date.

The market cap for INO stock reached $1.87 billion, with 169.41 million shares outstanding and 166.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.06M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 13820224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $13.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 889.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

INO stock trade performance evaluation

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 321.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.23, while it was recorded at 11.43 for the last single week of trading, and 12.98 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 0.00%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $642 million, or 36.70% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,712,189, which is approximately -0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,350,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.55 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $84.33 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 13.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 9,211,415 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 4,937,525 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 46,729,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,878,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,836,171 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,766,460 shares during the same period.