iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] moved up 9.65: Why It’s Important

iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ: IHRT] gained 9.65% or 0.95 points to close at $10.79 with a heavy trading volume of 1420425 shares. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Pepsi and iHeartRadio Unite Four Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Marching Bands for One Epic Virtual Showcase.

Voiced By Megan Thee Stallion and Charlamagne tha God, “iHeartRadio Presents the Pepsi HBCU Marching Band Experience” brings together Florida A&M, Hampton University, Prairie View A&M and North Carolina A&T to pay homage to the legendary tradition of HBCU homecoming band performances.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

This year’s HBCU homecoming season was unlike anything ever before, but students, faculty and alumni still came together to celebrate virtually across the country. To honor the spirit and camaraderie of the HBCU community, Pepsi, in partnership with “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio,” is bringing together the exceptional marching bands from Florida A&M, Hampton University, Prairie View A&M and North Carolina A&T – some of whom are traditionally rivals – to create a unified virtual musical event. “iHeartRadio Presents The Pepsi HBCU Marching Band Experience” is voiced by award-winning entertainer, philanthropist, entrepreneur and current HBCU student Megan Thee Stallion, and media mogul and cultural architect Charlamagne tha God, and serves as a reminder of the longstanding fall traditions among HBCUs, which typically bring communities around the country together for an unmatched celebration at the intersection of culture, community, music and football.

It opened the trading session at $10.25, the shares rose to $10.85 and dropped to $10.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IHRT points out that the company has recorded 29.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -150.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 618.26K shares, IHRT reached to a volume of 1420425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IHRT shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IHRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iHeartMedia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for iHeartMedia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $8, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on IHRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iHeartMedia Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for IHRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for IHRT in the course of the last twelve months was 2.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for IHRT stock

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.52. With this latest performance, IHRT shares gained by 29.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IHRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.36 for iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.75, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading, and 9.07 for the last 200 days.

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.46 and a Gross Margin at +60.10. iHeartMedia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +260.93.

Return on Total Capital for IHRT is now 35.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 594.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.16. Additionally, IHRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 225.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] managed to generate an average of $843,120 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.iHeartMedia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iHeartMedia Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHRT.

An analysis of insider ownership at iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]

There are presently around $1,129 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IHRT stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 44,054,980, which is approximately -0.124% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 7,028,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.83 million in IHRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $60.37 million in IHRT stock with ownership of nearly 12.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iHeartMedia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ:IHRT] by around 10,323,379 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 6,479,147 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 87,806,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,609,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IHRT stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,733,194 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,482,397 shares during the same period.