Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] is -81.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ: HOFV] traded at a high on 11/20/20, posting a 6.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.35. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Republic Services.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (“the Destination”), announced a multi-year partnership with Republic Services of Ohio, LLC, a Republic Services, Inc. subsidiary (“Republic”). Republic is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous waste disposal. Republic, which will serve as the Company’s preferred waste and recycling partner, is the latest company HOFV has partnered with to further advance its business plan and growth strategy.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

As part of the partnership, Republic will establish a recycling education program and commit resources to the Destination. The program will help to ensure that the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is properly managing its waste and recycling, while also educating its anticipated millions of annual visitors on how to take better care of the planet via recycling and other sustainability measures.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7990449 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stands at 8.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.03%.

The market cap for HOFV stock reached $41.59 million, with 32.74 million shares outstanding and 16.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, HOFV reached a trading volume of 7990449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has HOFV stock performed recently?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.78. With this latest performance, HOFV shares dropped by -35.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.06 for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3492, while it was recorded at 1.2320 for the last single week of trading, and 7.3383 for the last 200 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.50% of HOFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOFV stocks are: VERTEX ONE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 262,946, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 62.20% of the total institutional ownership; STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC, holding 258,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in HOFV stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $0.19 million in HOFV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ:HOFV] by around 424,427 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 627,219 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 112,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 938,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOFV stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 306,131 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 572,538 shares during the same period.