Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] fell -95.27% so far this year. What now?

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: GPOR] price plunged by -4.01 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Gulfport Receives Court Approval of First-Day Motions to Support Ongoing Operations.

Provides Interim Access to $90 Million in Debtor-in-Possession Financing.

Company to Pay Employee Wages and Benefits, Royalty Owners, and Others in Ordinary Course.

A sum of 27976678 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.21M shares. Gulfport Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $0.1545 and dropped to a low of $0.14 until finishing in the latest session at $0.14.

The average equity rating for GPOR stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Gulfport Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Gulfport Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gulfport Energy Corporation is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPOR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

GPOR Stock Performance Analysis:

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.87. With this latest performance, GPOR shares dropped by -48.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.25 for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3880, while it was recorded at 0.1497 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9581 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gulfport Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.63 and a Gross Margin at +15.85. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.01.

Return on Total Capital for GPOR is now 3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.88. Additionally, GPOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] managed to generate an average of -$6,719,322 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Gulfport Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

GPOR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gulfport Energy Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPOR.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 76.00% of GPOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPOR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,807,117, which is approximately -1.796% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FIREFLY VALUE PARTNERS, LP, holding 20,906,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 million in GPOR stocks shares; and SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, currently with $1.94 million in GPOR stock with ownership of nearly 15.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gulfport Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR] by around 7,616,876 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 25,596,414 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 86,186,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,399,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPOR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,940,158 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 7,197,781 shares during the same period.