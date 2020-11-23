Goldman slashes price target on General Electric Company [GE] – find out why.

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.83 during the day while it closed the day at $9.76. The company report on November 20, 2020 that GE Healthcare Pioneers Photon Counting CT with Prismatic Sensors Acquisition.

GE Healthcare invests in a unique approach to cutting-edge CT technology and acquires Prismatic Sensors AB, a leader in Deep Silicon detector technology for photon counting computed tomography (PCCT).

GE Healthcare announced its acquisition of Prismatic Sensors AB, a Swedish start-up specializing in photon counting detectors, signifying the company’s continued investment in photon counting CT technology. This technology has the potential to establish a new standard of care in oncology, cardiology, neurology, and many other clinical CT applications.

General Electric Company stock has also gained 5.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GE stock has inclined by 47.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.53% and lost -12.54% year-on date.

The market cap for GE stock reached $84.62 billion, with 8.76 billion shares outstanding and 8.74 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 109.66M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 79719184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $8.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus dropped their target price from $15 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2020, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on GE stock. On March 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GE shares from 5 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 38.94.

GE stock trade performance evaluation

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 26.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.60 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.36, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading, and 7.39 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.22 and a Gross Margin at +29.96. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.44.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 332.12. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $2,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Electric Company [GE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Electric Company posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to -4.79%.