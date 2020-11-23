For WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF], Analyst sees a rise to $3.50. What next?

WisdomTree Investments Inc. [NASDAQ: WETF] jumped around 0.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.24 at the close of the session, up 6.00%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69152.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. stock is now -12.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WETF Stock saw the intraday high of $4.25 and lowest of $3.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.23, which means current price is +126.74% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 857.24K shares, WETF reached a trading volume of 1093706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WETF shares is $4.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WETF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for WisdomTree Investments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $2.75, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on WETF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WisdomTree Investments Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WETF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has WETF stock performed recently?

WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.72. With this latest performance, WETF shares gained by 8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WETF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 4.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.89 and a Gross Margin at +72.92. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.69.

Return on Total Capital for WETF is now 4.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.28. Additionally, WETF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] managed to generate an average of -$60,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WisdomTree Investments Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WETF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WisdomTree Investments Inc. go to 6.38%.

Insider trade positions for WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF]

There are presently around $423 million, or 69.70% of WETF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WETF stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 20,632,775, which is approximately -0.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,163,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.25 million in WETF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $55.34 million in WETF stock with ownership of nearly -4.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WisdomTree Investments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in WisdomTree Investments Inc. [NASDAQ:WETF] by around 3,666,216 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 11,010,081 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 85,160,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,837,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WETF stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,117,034 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 804,484 shares during the same period.