For Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CRDF] gained 9.36% on the last trading session, reaching $18.22 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Hudson Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Hudson reported revenues of $41.5 million, a decrease of 9% compared to revenues of $45.6 million in the comparable 2019 period. The decrease is primarily due to a decline in volume, as the continued COVID-19 pandemic and the associated closures of public venues such as office buildings, gyms, schools and universities across the U.S. negatively impacted the Company’s end markets and overall demand for refrigerants. Gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 22%, compared to 17% in the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported operating income of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to an operating loss of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income of $39,000 or $0.00 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $2.7 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted share in the same period of 2019. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company received $8.9 million in proceeds from the working capital settlement arising from the acquisition of Aspen Refrigerants, Inc. (“ARI”), which led to the net profit in that quarter. Hudson recorded non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. (Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure – see the description of Adjusted EBITDA and tabular Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA in the supplemental table included at the end of this release). For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Hudson reported revenues of $125.5 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $136.3 million in the first nine months of 2019. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to decreased volume, related to the pandemic-driven closures described above. Gross margin for the first nine months of 2020 improved to 24% compared to gross margin of 9% for the same period in 2019. The Company reported operating income of $7.7 million for the first nine months of 2020 compared to an operating loss of $11.0 million in the first nine months of 2019. The Company’s net loss for the first nine months of 2020 was $0.5 million, or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $15.2 million, or ($0.36) per basic and diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019, which included a $9.2 million non-cash inventory adjustment offset by the $8.9 settlement proceeds described above. For the first nine months of 2020, Hudson recorded non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $15.7 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $9.9 million in the first nine months of 2019. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020, Hudson recorded non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million, a 75% increase from the $8.5 million of Adjusted EBITDA recorded during the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2019. (Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure – see the description of Adjusted EBITDA and tabular Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA in the supplemental table included at the end of this release).

Cardiff Oncology Inc. represents 35.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $588.51 million with the latest information. CRDF stock price has been found in the range of $16.62 to $18.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, CRDF reached a trading volume of 1008346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDF shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1961.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

Trading performance analysis for CRDF stock

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.45. With this latest performance, CRDF shares gained by 35.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 793.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1239.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.31 for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.17, while it was recorded at 17.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] shares currently have an operating margin of -6817.79. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6709.74.

Return on Total Capital for CRDF is now -166.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -170.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.84. Additionally, CRDF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] managed to generate an average of -$1,172,440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDF.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]

There are presently around $341 million, or 59.30% of CRDF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 3,290,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAXTON CORP, holding 1,845,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.62 million in CRDF stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $31.55 million in CRDF stock with ownership of nearly 193.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardiff Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CRDF] by around 15,346,903 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,516,224 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,826,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,689,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRDF stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,752,610 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,393,675 shares during the same period.