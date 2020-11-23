Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] moved up 12.14: Why It’s Important

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ: SOLO] closed the trading session at $10.81 on 11/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.60, while the highest price level was $13.60. The company report on November 11, 2020 that ElectraMeccanica Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Third Quarter and Recent Company Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 402.79 percent and weekly performance of 71.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 865.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 312.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 281.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.59M shares, SOLO reached to a volume of 162170170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1249.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

SOLO stock trade performance evaluation

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.86. With this latest performance, SOLO shares gained by 312.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 865.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 471.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 89.42 for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 8.00 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.20 and a Current Ratio set at 28.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOLO.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]: Insider Ownership positions

30 institutional holders increased their position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ:SOLO] by around 3,929,112 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,189,075 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 768,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,349,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOLO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,357,399 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,174,228 shares during the same period.