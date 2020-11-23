Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain 463.67% so far this year. What now?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] jumped around 2.65 points on Friday, while shares priced at $40.19 at the close of the session, up 7.06%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results.

Broad Business Momentum Drove Second Quarter Revenue of $70.9 Million, Representing 116% Annual Growth.

Accelerating Revenue Growth and Efficient Operating Leverage Drove Significant Increases in Profitability and Cash Flow.

Digital Turbine Inc. stock is now 463.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APPS Stock saw the intraday high of $41.11 and lowest of $37.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.57, which means current price is +1,054.89% above from all time high which was touched on 11/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, APPS reached a trading volume of 4132034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $41.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price from $21 to $31.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. On August 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APPS shares from 15 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 78.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has APPS stock performed recently?

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.83. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 22.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 557.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 376.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.94 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.63, while it was recorded at 37.38 for the last single week of trading, and 16.72 for the last 200 days.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Turbine Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 50.00%.

Insider trade positions for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]

There are presently around $2,152 million, or 67.40% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,437,652, which is approximately 110.163% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,642,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.75 million in APPS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $177.21 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly -4.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 15,958,970 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 15,710,997 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 21,885,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,555,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,284,422 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,707,763 shares during the same period.