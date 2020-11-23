CVR Partners LP [UAN] Is Currently 5.13 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CVR Partners LP [NYSE: UAN] gained 5.13% or 0.04 points to close at $0.82 with a heavy trading volume of 1125438 shares. The company report on November 3, 2020 that CVR Partners Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

CVR Partners, LP (“CVR Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: UAN), a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (“UAN”) solution fertilizer products, announced a net loss of $19 million, or 17 cents per common unit, on net sales of $79 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to a net loss of $23 million, or 20 cents per common unit, on net sales of $89 million for the third quarter 2019. EBITDA was $15 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $11 million for the third quarter of 2019.

“CVR Partners achieved strong production during the 2020 third quarter, with the Coffeyville and East Dubuque fertilizer plants posting a combined ammonia utilization rate of 98 percent,” said Mark Pytosh, Chief Executive Officer of CVR Partners’ general partner. “The solid performance of our fertilizer facilities coupled with higher product sales volumes has helped offset lower product pricing.

It opened the trading session at $0.80, the shares rose to $0.83 and dropped to $0.761, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAN points out that the company has recorded -13.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 184.15K shares, UAN reached to a volume of 1125438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Goldman have made an estimate for CVR Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2017, representing the official price target for CVR Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $22, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on UAN stock. On January 10, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for UAN shares from 29 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVR Partners LP is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

CVR Partners LP [UAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.81. With this latest performance, UAN shares gained by 9.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.58 for CVR Partners LP [UAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7657, while it was recorded at 0.7848 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0309 for the last 200 days.

CVR Partners LP [UAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVR Partners LP [UAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.61 and a Gross Margin at +14.01. CVR Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.65.

Return on Total Capital for UAN is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVR Partners LP [UAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.46. Additionally, UAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVR Partners LP [UAN] managed to generate an average of -$122,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.CVR Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

CVR Partners LP [UAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVR Partners LP posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVR Partners LP go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CVR Partners LP [UAN]

There are presently around $31 million, or 34.50% of UAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAN stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 10,688,089, which is approximately 0.258% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 9,104,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.47 million in UAN stocks shares; and RAGING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.07 million in UAN stock with ownership of nearly -11.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVR Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in CVR Partners LP [NYSE:UAN] by around 293,640 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,808,586 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 35,601,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,703,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,171 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 188,007 shares during the same period.