Crocs Inc. [CROX] Stock trading around $61.27 per share: What’s Next?

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] jumped around 3.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $61.27 at the close of the session, up 5.27%. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Crocs, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter Results.

Third Quarter Revenue of $362 million Grew 16%.

Operating Income Rose 81% and Operating Margin Expanded to 19.9%.

Crocs Inc. stock is now 46.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CROX Stock saw the intraday high of $61.73 and lowest of $58.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.00, which means current price is +629.40% above from all time high which was touched on 11/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, CROX reached a trading volume of 1332077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crocs Inc. [CROX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $63.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $54 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $60, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on CROX stock. On October 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CROX shares from 48 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CROX stock performed recently?

Crocs Inc. [CROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.70. With this latest performance, CROX shares gained by 17.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.97 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.20, while it was recorded at 58.56 for the last single week of trading, and 35.02 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Crocs Inc. [CROX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crocs Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 71.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Crocs Inc. [CROX]

There are presently around $4,007 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,794,318, which is approximately -5.997% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,053,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $432.16 million in CROX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $408.01 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly -3.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

115 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 9,380,306 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 10,084,215 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 45,928,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,393,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,747,295 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,538,725 shares during the same period.